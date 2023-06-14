CEREDIGIOn County Council’s Welsh Language Standards Report for 2022-2023 has been published following approval by Cabinet.
The report outlines the progress the council is making in addressing the implementation requirements of the Language Standards across its services during the past year.
It shows that 62 per cent of the Council’s staff have the ability to converse orally in Welsh.
65 members of staff have the opportunity to learn Welsh through the Cymraeg Gwaith Tutor Scheme, by the Canolfan Dysgu Cymraeg Genedlaethol.
By completing the Higher Level Welsh Learning Course, the council said it “is very proud to report” that 21 members of the workforce are now new Welsh speakers.
Among the achievements of the past year listed in the report, the council has secured a review of the Council’s Customer Charter, published the Welsh Language Policy on Awarding of Grants, and received no complaints regarding the Council’s Welsh language services.
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for the Welsh Language and Culture, said: “It’s great to see that a positive improvement has been made towards implementing the Welsh Language Standards and this shows the Council’s commitment to make continuous improvements in our Welsh medium provision.
“People in Ceredigion have the right to expect a service in their mother tongue, and we want to ensure that we can meet that.
“I would like to see more of the county’s residents taking advantage of the Welsh language services more often.”