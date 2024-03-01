Two jobs will be lost as councillors signed off on scrapping Ceredigion County Council’s pest control service in a bid to save cash.
Stopping the service will save £64,000, full council heard on 29 February, but will mean the loss of two members of staff.
A report said: “Providing a pest control service using the current business model is no longer sustainable at a time when the Public Protection Service is facing challenging budgetary pressures.
“The cessation of the pest control service will provide opportunities for local private pest control services to gain new customers and ease the financial pressure on the Public Protection’s budget.
“However, it may result in two members of staff facing redundancy.”