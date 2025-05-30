Plans to change the first floor of a listed building in Cellan into holiday accommodation have been refused by council planners.
The application to Ceredigion County Council to convert the first floor of the Grade II listed Glanffrwd Mill to form holiday accommodation facilities was refused by planners over a “lack of information” in the plans and an associated flood risk.
Council officers, in a report refusing the application said: “The application is poorly documented and inadequate information has been provided to allow a proper and full assessment of the proposals in line with the relevant legislation, planning policy and guidance.
“In addition to this, the site is at risk of flooding and Natural Resources Wales recommend refusal.”
