Ceredigion to expand free school meals to include more pupils

Year 1 and 2 pupils will be offered free school meals in Ceredigion schools, along with reception class children ( Cambrian News )

CEREDIGION County Council has revealed that children in reception, year 1 and year 2, will be offered free school meals from September.

The Welsh Government announced earlier this week that all reception class pupils will receive free meals from September.

Ceredigion County Council has confirmed this afternoon that it will go a step further and provide free meals to children in years 1 and 2, as well as reception-aged children.

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council: “In response to the current rising cost-of-living, this is a positive step forward in ensuring that no child goes hungry while in school and tackling poverty in our county.

“From Monday 5 September 2022 onwards, all Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 Children in Ceredigion schools will be offered Free School Meals, extending the offer beyond what needs to be done by September.

“Ceredigion County Council and Welsh Government are committed to implementing this scheme quickly and would ask for your patience as we build catering capacity to ensure a successful phased implementation and work towards a whole school roll-out over the next three years.

“The council are working with Welsh Government to develop a process for you to be able to request a free meal for your child/children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 from September 2022, trying to avoid any unnecessary burden for you.

“If your child is currently in receipt of free school meals and/or any other associated benefits, these will not be affected.

Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, added: “The Government’s aim is for Welsh Local Authorities to provide a free school meal for Reception pupils in September 2022.