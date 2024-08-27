Children in poverty “need more than warm words” from both Labour governments, a Plaid Cymru MS has said, as the party calls for dropped child poverty targets to be reinstated.
Sioned Williams MS described the rates of child poverty in Wales as a “national scandal” and has written to Jane Hutt, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, to call on the Welsh Government to reinstate targets to tackle child poverty.
In 2016, the Welsh Government scrapped its target to eradicate child poverty by 2020 saying it did not have the powers to make significant changes to meet its goal.
“The fact that one in three children in Wales live in poverty should be cause for national scandal,” Ms Williams said.