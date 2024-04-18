The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Welsh Government to ensure that a family’s access to the School Essentials Grant is not being blocked due to their immigration status.
A report from the Bevan Foundation highlighted how many Local Authorities are currently excluding children from the grant due to their immigration status, especially those affected by the No Recourse to Public Funds policy.
This is despite Welsh Government guidance stating that school uniform grants do not count as public funds.
A survey from the same foundation found that almost one in six children are worried about not having the right materials or clothing for school.
Mid and West Wales MS and Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “I warmly welcome the Welsh Government’s continued support for the School Essentials Grant, a crucial policy in the fight against inequalities in education that was spearheaded by our party more than a decade ago.
“However I am afraid that access to this vital grant is currently not being made available to every child here in Wales, with some missing out due to their immigration status.
“Disparities in listed criteria and application processes across various Local Authorities are creating unnecessary confusion for thousands of families.”