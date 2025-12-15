Faster, more convenient hearing care will be available closer to people’s home, as part of a radical reform of audiology services in Wales.
The Future Approach for Audiology Services will move a range of hearing services from hospitals into local communities, building on successful models already delivering results across North Wales and in the Swansea Bay University Health Board area.
The transformation will reduce pressure on hospital ENT departments, GP surgeries and community nursing services, ensuring older people can access specialist hearing care closer to home.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “Extending many audiology appointments from hospitals to local services will improve access and efficiency.
All seven health boards will develop plans to implement the new audiology service models over the next three years.
