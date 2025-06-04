Campaigners warned it will be “impossible” to hold the Welsh Government to account on progress against its disabled people’s rights plan due to a lack of concrete targets.
Mark Isherwood, who chairs the Senedd’s cross-party group on disability, raised concerns that many of the long-term objectives in the draft 10-year plan lack firm commitments.
He said Natasha Hirst, who was part of ministers’ disability rights taskforce, pointed to a lack of funding to implement the plan as well as a scarcity of clear, robust targets.
Mr Isherwood also quoted Joe Powell, chief executive of All Wales People First, who said that “without clear targets” it was “very difficult to see how the plan will make a difference to disabled people in Wales.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.