Concerns raised over the future of steam railways

Representatives from heritage railways across north and mid Wales meet with politicians in Cardiff Bay ( Plaid Cymru )

STEAM railway operators have met with politicians to discuss the current crisis the sector is facing in light of coal mining being banned in the UK.

The companies visited the Senedd to make their case for responsible, small-scale coal use to be made available in Wales, to protect our Welsh cultural heritage and the visitor economy in Wales, especially those in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Welshpool and the Rheidol Valley.

With coal mining now banned in the UK, heritage railway companies have been forced to use imported coal from Russia and countries who export through Russia. The companies believe there is a possible source of coal at Ffosyfran mine in Merthyr Tydfil.

The railway bosses met with Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George.

Heritage railways, together with all UK heritage coal users, including road steam, maritime steam, industrial museums, historic houses and blacksmiths, are currently facing a severe crisis in their ability to secure sufficient supplies of coal to enable them to operate.

Concerns have been raised over coal sourcing in Wales to power heritage railways ( Vale of Rheidol ) ( Vale of Rheidol )

With a potential loss of 500 employees and a direct economic impact of £52million per year on the tourism industry, the Mid Wales Members of Senedd were glad to have an opportunity to talk directly with representatives of the companies.

Elin Jones MS said: ‘It was a great opportunity to meet with representatives from our heritage sector to discuss the difficulties they’re currently facing.

“In Wales we are very fortunate to have very high quality steam coal, which is famous across the globe for its efficiency and quality.

“We must now look to do all that we can to safeguard a very important part of our heritage, working with these companies to facilitate the best possible solution for Wales, and our local economy here in Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge.