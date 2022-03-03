Council approves 2.5 per cent tax rise

COUNCIL tax bills in Ceredigion will rise by 2.5 per cent from next month.

All members of the county council met this morning to approve a 2.5 per cent rise in council tax for the 2022/23 financial year.

Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet had initially proposed a rise of five per cent, but last minute funding from the Welsh Government allowed the council to reduce the increase.

Announcing the increase, Ceredigion County Council said: “The council recently received correspondence from Welsh Government concerning additional funding which can be used for inflationary pressures.

“Being mindful of the additional financial pressures being placed on our residents, including current cost of living/inflation and with the new national insurance tax being implemented on 1 April, the new funds, of which Ceredigion should receive over £1m, means a significantly lower council tax increase for next year only.

“High quality services continue to be delivered for residents and Ceredigion currently has a lower Band D Council Tax than the all Wales average”