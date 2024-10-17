The bodies which represent local authorities across Wales have come together at a historic meeting at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.
One Voice Wales represents the majority of Community and Town Councils in Wales, while the Welsh Local Government Association represents Unitary Authorities such as the county councils in Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd.
The two membership bodies used the One Voice Wales National Conference to seal an agreement which provides an “important framework” for their partnership.
2024 marks the 20th anniversary of One Voice Wales and delegates heard from a host of informed speakers about the achievements of Community and Town Councils and their importance to local communities.
Jayne Bryant, the Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for local councils at Welsh Government, spoke to delegates to emphasise how Community and Town Councils were the closest form of government to the people and outlined her vision for a “thriving and dynamic Community and Town Council sector.”
The minister added that “new powers and tools were being made available to help councils meet this challenge,”
The two bodies said that collaboration between councils in Wales “would be critical” and the signing of the “historic agreement” was “therefore well timed.”