A BY-ELECTION that was triggered following the resignation of a Ceredigion County Councillor will be held next month, the county council has said.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Geraint Wyn Hughes announced he was stepping down from his role as councillor for Llanfarian in May after landing a new job that “demands a full time commitment”.
Mr Hughes, who was elected as councillor for Llanfarian just last year, said he had “mixed emotions” about stepping down.
The process to select his replacement has begun, and Ceredigion County Council announced that the by-election for the ward seat will take place on 20 July.
The nomination period will be between Friday, 16 June and until 4pm on Friday, 23 June - after which those standing will be known.
A prospective Candidates and Agents’ Briefing Session was held on 13 June.
Mr Hughes said in May: ““I am delighted to have been appointed a new role as Land Manager for Countrywide Ltd covering the whole of south Wales. This is a role which I have always wanted to do.
““Unfortunately the role demands a full time commitment and with regret I have this morning tendered my resignation to Ceredigion County Council, to stand down as the local member for the Llanfarian Ward from Friday, 26 May.
“The timing of such a fantastic opportunity is unfortunate, however I simply cannot decline this opportunity.”
At last year’s election on 5 May, Mr Hughes received 524 votes, beating Plaid Cymru’s Simon Lloyd Warburton, who received 246 votes.