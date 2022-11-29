Cllr Berriman said: “On the back of COP 27 (climate summit) in Egypt, and Powys’s declaration of climate and nature emergencies, this council calls on the UK and Welsh Governments to put in place the necessary legislative frameworks and provisions to enable the people of Powys to retain some of the financial benefit arising from the water and energy resources captured and generated in Powys for export and consumption elsewhere. “Specifically, this council seeks the ability to raise a levy on water and energy generation/supply companies on piped water and energy destined for export, and not for the direct benefit or consumption by the people of Powys.