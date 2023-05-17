A MEIRIONNYDD councillor has apologised to her constituents for any ‘inconvenience’ caused by her suspension for replying to a Welsh language email in German.
Cllr Louise Hughes, who represents the Arthog a Llangelynnin ward on the Plaid Cymru controlled Gwynedd Council, has been suspended for one month from yesterday following a meeting of the authority’s standards committee last month.
She responded in German to emails received in Welsh from Howard Huws, a member of language campaign group Cylch yr Iaith, in December 2021 and February 2022.
He deemed it ‘sarcastic and offensive behaviour’ and filed an official complaint with the council.
Yesterday, Cllr Hughes said: “As of today I am suspended from my role as county councillor for one calendar month (without pay) until 17 June.
“I sincerely apologise to the people in my ward for any inconvenience this causes.”
She attached a quote from the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, that said: “The ombudsman welcomed the recent decision by the standards committee of Cyngor Gwynedd that the councillor should be suspended for one month, be required to attend training and provide a written apology for the complainant within three weeks.”
Cllr Hughes told the standards meeting that she regretted sending the German language emails, describing her actions a 'light-hearted'.
A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “Following a complaint that Councillor Louise Hughes had breached the code of conduct for Gwynedd Council members, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales conducted an investigation, and concluded that the matter should be referred to the Cyngor Gwynedd Monitoring Officer for consideration by the Standards Committee.
“It was alleged that the member had behaved inappropriately by responding in German to two emails written in Welsh.
“In a hearing held on 18 April 2023, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Standards Committee decided that Councillor Hughes has failed to comply with the following provisions of the Code of Conduct for Members:
• 4(a) – Members must carry out their duties and responsibilities with due regard to the principle that there should be equality of opportunity for all people, regardless of their gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, age or religion.
• 4(b) – Members must show respect and consideration for others.
• 6(1)(a) – Members must not conduct themselves in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing their office or authority into disrepute.
“The Committee decided as a result that Councillor Louise Hughes should be suspended from being a member of Cyngor Gwynedd for a period of one month.
“The member will have the right to apply to the Adjudication Panel for Wales for permission to appeal against the decision.”
The Standards Committee also recommended for the council to consider assisting Members when they receive correspondence in a language they do not understand, either by utilising its own staff or by sign-posting the member to a relevant translation service provider.
Responding to the suspension on his Twitter account, Mr Huws wrote: “I hope that this will be a lesson to any council member, whatever council, who is considering insulting the Welsh language. We don't tolerate being insulted anymore.”
Cllr Hughes said in a Facebook post at the time of her suspension being announced: "Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life.
"Sometimes good people make bad choices.
"It doesn't mean they're bad...
"It means they're human."