CURRENT MP Craig Williams has been selected as the Conservative candidate in this year's General Election.
The Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr Conservative Association have selected Craig Williams as its Parliamentary candidate for the newly formed constituency of Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr.
Craig Williams said: “It has been a great honour to have represented Montgomeryshire, my home constituency, as it’s Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. Much progress has been made, with millions of pounds of Conservative Government funding delivered for the area, as well as significantly enhanced mobile & broadband coverage and key transport infrastructure projects secured. There is much more to do, and I very much hope to be able to continue this work after the election.”