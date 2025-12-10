Schools and other public buildings across Wales will receive solar panels as part of £9m funding to reduce energy bills and decarbonise public buildings.
The funding is being provided by Great British Energy, the UK Government’s publicly owned energy company.
The UK Government and Great British Energy have worked with the Welsh Government, who will oversee delivery of the funding in Wales.
The money will support projects, worth up to £4m, to develop solar PV on and connected to public buildings through the Wales Funding Programme.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “We are driving towards a net zero public sector by 2030, and this funding will help us get even closer. “
