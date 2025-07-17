Senedd members from across the political divide supported a bid to make Wales the best place in the UK for British Sign Language users.
Mark Isherwood formally introduced his British Sign Language (BSL) bill in the Senedd on 16 July, nearly seven years after calls were first made for legislation in Wales.
Mr Isherwood explained the bill would introduce legal requirements to promote and facilitate the use of BSL in Wales.
He warned: “Too often, deaf people are unable to access vital public services because they cannot communicate in their first language.
Mr Isherwood said the bill will ensure policymakers and service providers consider the needs of deaf BSL signers, and the barriers they face, when designing and delivering services.
