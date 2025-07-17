Aberdyfi Art Society’s 2025 exhibition will begin on Wednesday, 30 July.
Running until Wednesday, 6 August, it can be foundin its usual venue at Neuadd Dyfi, and will be open daily from 10am until 5pm.
Entrance to the exhibition is free and parking is available on the car park at Neuadd Dyfi on Station Road.
There will be a wide range of styles of paintings to view and buy from traditional watercolour paintings to large modern acrylic canvases. There is sure to be something to appeal to all visitors. Also on display to purchase will be gift cards and unframed prints.
A raffle prize of a pastel painting by Gareth Jones titled "Silver Light on a Turning Tide" will also be on display. Gareth is originally from north Wales but is now living and working in north Norfolk.
He trained at Flintshire and Loughborough Art Colleges and has had a career in graphic design and illustrative art. His works are in galleries across England and Wales.
He has held workshops and demonstrations for Aberdyfi Art Society which were greatly enjoyed by the members.
“We do urge you all to come to our exhibition and support our talented artists,” an art society spokesperson said.
“We are hoping for a successful week with many paintings sold.
“We are always looking for new members. If interested in joining our society please ask the stewards for details or contact [email protected].”
