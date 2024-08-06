Eluned Morgan pledged to restore public trust in politics as she was officially nominated as Wales’ new first minister.
She will become Wales’ first female first minister after the Senedd was recalled from summer recess to nominate Vaughan Gething’s replacement.
Baroness Morgan, a Mid and West Wales MS, was backed by 28 Labour Senedd members, with Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives nominating their own leaders in a symbolic gesture.
Following the vote on 6 August, which was conducted by roll call, Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker or Llywydd, will recommend Baroness Morgan’s appointment to the King.
Addressing the debating chamber or Siambr for the first time as first minister-designate, Baroness Morgan said her government will listen, learn and deliver for Wales.
Baroness Morgan, who has served as health secretary since 2021, was applauded by supporters in the chamber and the public gallery following her nomination.
“It's the greatest honour of my life to stand before you today as the first woman to become the First Minister of Wales,” she said.
“25 years ago, we witnessed the dawn of a new era with the birth of devolution.
“This pivotal moment was the realisation of Welsh ambition, a rekindling of our national spirit and the beginning of a journey towards greater self-determination within the UK.”
The former health minister, who is Wales’ third first minister this year, will succeed Mr Gething who was forced to quit by mass resignations from his cabinet.
His leadership was beset by controversy over donations from a convicted polluter and the sacking of a cabinet colleague accused of leaking to the press.
Nominated by her predecessor, Baroness Morgan said: “We must work to restore trust. Wales is a warm and welcoming nation and our political discourse needs to reflect that.”
Baroness Morgan, who was elected Welsh Labour leader on 24 July after no contest, thanked Mr Gething who she described as trailblazer on the devolution journey.
The vote was the first time members have been recalled to confirm a new first minister, with the Senedd last recalled in 2022 to Queen Elizabeth II.
Finishing a distant third in the race to replace Carwyn Jones as leader in 2018, Baroness Morgan could hardly have imagined then she would become first minister.
She declined to stand when Mark Drakeford stood down in December due to the ”bruising” experience in 2018 but she now has been thrust into the top job.