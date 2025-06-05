A man given to mystical depictions of great trees in landscapes and pastoral scenes such as the exhibition catalogue’s cover image, The Fields are White, which shows angels harvesting a field of corn, Roger also derives much inspiration from Biblical stories. He has often returned to subjects like the Annunciation, the Walking on the Water, the Prodigal Son and Paul on the Road to Damascus, while one of his most affecting single images is that of the aged St Simeon holding the infant Jesus in the Temple.