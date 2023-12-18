One particularly tricky area for fire services is recruiting on-call – or retained – firefighters. On-call firefighters come from all walks of life and agree to provide a certain number of hours of cover in return for a salary. They do not staff the fire stations 24 hours a day, like full-time firefighters, but get notified of an emergency call via a personal pager. An extra £1 million is being spent this year by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to make the on-call role more attractive, such as a recognition payment linked to length of service, and better rates of pay to attend key training courses.