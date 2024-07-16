Vaughan Gething has stepped down after four members of his cabinet quit this morning and called for him to resign.
Julie James, Lesley Griffiths and Jeremy Miles all resigned from the Welsh Government saying a series of incidents including a row over a donation and the sacking of a Minister over alleged leak messages have “become a distraction” and is “damaging” Welsh Labour.
In his resignation statement Mr Gething said: "I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.
“Having been elected as leader of my party in March I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding, and renewal could take place under my leadership.
“I recognise now that this is not possible."
Mr Gething will now consult on a timetable to replace him.