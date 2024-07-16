Key members of the Welsh Government Cabinet have resigned this morning (Tuesday, 16 July) and called for First Minister Vaughan Gething to step down in the wake of a series of fiascos.
Mr Gething was elected as First Minister in March following an election after Mark Drakeford stood down, and announced his cabinet later that month.
Now, members of his Cabinet have staged a revolt and resigned saying that incidents including a row over a donation and the sacking of a Minister over alleged leak messages have “become a distraction” and is “damaging” Welsh Labour.
Mr Gething lost a vote of confidence in the Senedd last month.
Jeremy Miles, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language of Wales, said he was stepping down from the Cabinet, telling Mr Gething he “can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with the job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”
Mr Miles, who lost to Mr Gething in the leadership election, said: “It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.”
Julie James, Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government, and Planning, said she was resigning “with a heavy heart”.
“The last few months seemed to me to be a real rollercoaster,” she wrote to Mr Gething.
“On the one hand, serious pride in your truly historic election... on the other hand, the serious issues over your campaign donations, the real mistakes in handling of those and other issues which led up to your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd and the continuing and seemingly never-ending series of related issues that have followed.
“In these circumstances I can see no way to agreeing a budget, nor how we can achieve our legislative ambitions.”
“I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”
Lesley Griffiths, the Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice has also resigned, saying she had “reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership.”
Mick Antoniw MS, the Counsel General for Wales told Mr Gething he intended to resign his role saying he “does not believe you can continue as First Minister.”
“Wales need confident and stable government,” Mr Antoniw told Mr Gething.
“I do not believe you are capable of delivering that.”
“It is clear that you no longer command a majority, that you will be unable to enter into agreements necessary to pass a budget, and for all intents and purposes the Senedd is rudderless.”