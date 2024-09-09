Former First Minister Vaughan Gething, who resigned after just four months in the job, has announced he is leaving politics and will not stand at the next Senedd elections.
Mr Gething, an Aberystwyth University graduate stepped down from his role as First Minister earlier this year after four members of his cabinet quit.
Julie James, Lesley Griffiths and Jeremy Miles all resigned from the Welsh Government saying a series of incidents including a row over a donation and the sacking of a Minister over alleged leak messages had “become a distraction” and is “damaging” Welsh Labour.
Mr Gething lost a no-confidence vote in the Senedd before the Cabinet resignations.
In a statement, Mr Gething, the current MS for Cardiff South and Penarth, said he would be standing for election in 2026.
“As a Welshman born in Zambia it has been a great honour to serve in the Welsh government for over a decade,” he said.
“The opportunity to make a difference alongside inspiring people and movements, determined to make change happen, is a special privilege.
“One I will always be grateful for and proud of.”
Mr Gething rose from a backbencher to Cabinet minister since his election as an MS in 2011, with his profile increasing while serving as health minister during the coronavirus pandemic before becoming First Minister in March.
Mid and West Wales MS Eluned Morgan, who succeeded Mr Gething as First Minister said Mr Gething had made “a truly historic contribution to Wales in some of the toughest of circumstances.”
“From helping to steer Wales through the pandemic and delivering one of the fastest vaccine rollouts on the planet to landing major investment in our semiconductor industry,” she said.
“Vaughan has delivered time and again and has advanced the cause of devolution in Wales.
“He has always been a team player who has shown me and others kindness and support even at times of enormous pressure in the roles he has carried out for the people of Wales.
“I know that Vaughan will go on to make important contributions to our country in the years ahead.”