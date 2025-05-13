An Aberystwyth University academic has achieved one of the highest accolades in the geographic field after being made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.
Professor Michael Woods, who specialises in rural and political geography, has received the accolade in recognition of his service to geography.
The Society was formed in 1830 for “the advancement of geographical science” and today develops and supports research, public engagement and influencing public policy.
Honorary Fellowships form part of a series of the Society’s prestigious awards, which recognise pioneering achievements in geographical research, fieldwork and expeditions, teaching, policy, professional practice and public engagement.
Prof Woods said: “The Royal Geographical Society has been ever present throughout my career.
“I’ve benefited so much from being part of it and I’ve been proud to contribute to its work facilitating academic exchange and promoting geography.
“I’m delighted to receive an Honorary Fellowship and to continue to support the Society.”
Prof Woods joined Aberystwyth University in 1996.
He is Professor of Human Geography, Director of the Rural Wales Local Policy and Innovation Partnership, and Co-Director of the Wales Institute for Social and Economic Research and Data.
He has received two prestigious European Research Council Advanced Grants, GLOBAL-RURAL (2014-19) and Rural-Spatial-Justice (2024-29), examining globalisation in rural areas and connections between rural discontent and disruptive politics respectively.
He is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences and a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales.
Between 2014 and 2016 he was a member of the Welsh Government's Independent Review of Student Finance and Higher Education Funding.
Professor Joe Smith, Director of the Royal Geographical Society, said: “Prof Michael Woods is an outstanding scholar of rural and political geographies who has had a profound influence on social and economic policy developments in the communities in which he has lived and worked throughout his career.”