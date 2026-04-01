The Green Party has launched its Senedd election campaign and said it is ready to be 'Kingmakers' come May.
Green Party England and Wales leader Zack Polanski, Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter launched their campaign in Cardiff last week.
With Greens running a full slate of candidates in Wales, they claims they are the main challengers to Reform in six marginal seats.
Polling also suggests that, under the new proportional representation system, Wales Green Party could be the decisive group in the Senedd after the elections on 7 May, putting the party in a strong position to deliver on its priorities for Wales: freezing rents, replacing council tax, lowering bus fares, and taking back control of water.
Ahead of the launch, Anthony Slaughter said: “The polls are saying that we will hold the balance of power in the Senedd after the election. A strong Green vote will help keep Reform’s presence in government to a minimum, and make sure the next Welsh government is focused on cutting living costs, fixing the housing crisis, and repairing our NHS.“
Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales Zack Polanski said: “Wales Greens look set to achieve incredible things in this election. Our decisive result in the Gorton and Denton by-election shows that Greens can win anywhere, and when we mobilise, we can achieve amazing results.”
The party has announced their full list of candidates for Ceredigion Penfro, who are Amy Nicholass; Tomass Jereminovic; James Purchase; Morgan Phillips; Rosie O’Toole and Kezia Hine.
Candidates in Gwynedd Maldwyn will be Nathan Jarvis; Nicole Wait; Sue MacFarlane; Sian Thomas; Curtis Wilford and Edward Mason.
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