More survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence will be able to get help in safe, welcoming spaces across Wales, thanks to £3.1m of Welsh Government funding.
For many people escaping abuse, refuges and support centres provide emergency accommodation and space for specialist advice and support. To do this effectively, buildings must meet modern standards for safety, privacy and accessibility.
The funding will help organisations improve and expand their premises so they can support more people.
Grants of up to £350,000 will help organisations buy, upgrade and repair buildings, improve security, and create more accessible spaces.
The Live Fear Free helpline is available free for anyone affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence on 0808 80 10 800.
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