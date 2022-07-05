Gwynedd MP says Prime Minister’s days are ‘numbered’

GWYNEDD MP Liz Saville Roberts has said this evening the Prime Minister’s ‘days are numbered’ following a number of high-profile resignations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have both quit the Borin Johnson’s Cabinet this evening, saying they can no longer support the Prime Minister.

Reacting to the news this evening, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, said: “Boris Johnson’s days are numbered. He’ll be dragged kicking and screaming out of Number 10 as Cabinet Ministers one-by-one find a backbone. But it is now an inevitability.

“The chaos that has consumed Westminster for years is utterly unsustainable.

“People are fed up of politicians who treat their lives as a game, who obsess about personalities and theatre rather than principles and vision.

“Wales have never given the Tories a majority in our country.

“But even if Johnson goes, the same arrogance will continue to control and command.

“We in Wales are taking steps to strengthen and modernise our democracy in stark contrast to the Westminster circus. It’s time to do better with independence.”

In his letter of resignation, Rishi Sunak said: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he could "no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government" as he referenced the tone and values of Mr Johnson reflecting "on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country," adding: "It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew R T Davies, issued a vague statement this evening saying: “I’ve always said it was essential for the Prime Minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament.

“It’s disappointing that in recent months the government has struggled to deliver on its important agenda and manifesto commitments that were overwhelmingly endorsed in 2019.