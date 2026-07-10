A Ceredigion Penfro MS has renewed calls for the Welsh Government to review the 182-day occupancy threshold for self-catering accommodation, warning that the policy is placing increasing pressure on legitimate tourism businesses across west Wales.
The call by Plaid Cymru MS Anna Nicholl follows discussions with holiday-let owners and self-catering operators across Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, “many of whom have raised concerns about the impact of the current rules on their livelihoods and long-term business viability.”
Recent data from the Valuation Office Agency shows the number of self-catering properties registered in Wales has fallen significantly since the introduction of the new threshold.
Ms Nicholl says the figures raise important questions about whether the policy is achieving its original objectives, whilst also having unintended consequences for genuine tourism businesses.
Speaking in the Senedd on 24 June, Ms Nicholl urged the Welsh Government to move quickly to review the policy and see where there are clear and practical exemptions that can be introduced.
”I recognise the need for a threshold that is meant to tackle real challenges that second homes and short-term lets have created for some communities,” she said.
“However, after speaking with tourism businesses across Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, I am concerned that the policy is having unintended consequences.
"I've heard from people whose livelihoods, family businesses and even homes are now being put at risk.
“The stress and uncertainty this is causing is having a real impact on people's wellbeing.
”I welcome the Welsh Government's commitment to keep the policy under review and the introduction of practical exemptions where holiday accommodation could never realistically serve as a permanent home.
”A full review is needed to ensure the policy is delivering its original aims without undermining an industry that supports jobs, attracts visitors and sustains communities across rural Wales.”
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