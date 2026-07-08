A chairperson has been selected to lead an expert panel shaping the new development agency to boost Wales' economy and create better jobs.
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, told the Senedd of the appointment as he outlined the first steps towards creating the agency which will be a key driver in reducing Wales’ productivity gap with the UK within 10 years.
Jonathan Lewis will steer the independent advisory panel established to shape the design and remit of the new economic development agency for Wales.
The new agency will focus on attracting inward investment, supporting Welsh businesses to scale up, and put innovation at the heart of Wales' economic development.
It will also draw on international best practice.
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