A Welsh Government programme that funds projects to help people with care and support needs live independently has been extended until at least March 2027.
The news that up to £60.5m has been ring-fenced to allow the Housing with Care Fund (HCF) to continue was confirmed by Housing and Local Government Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant on 25 June.
The fund will continue for another year, “underlining the Welsh Government commitment to the programme to the end of the Senedd term.”
Jayne Bryant said: “The extension of HCF will also bring it in line with IRCF (Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund), together the funds will continue to deliver projects that meet the needs of people with care and support need.”
