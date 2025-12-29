The first ever Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) pilots in the UK have seen thousands of people added to the electoral register.
The Electoral Commission published results from pilots held in three local areas in Gwynedd, Newport and Powys, showing over 16,000 people were added to the electoral rolls.
The Welsh Government launched Automatic Voter Registration pilots in 2024.
Four pilots were held across Wales, with three local authorities using existing public data, such as council tax and education records, to add eligible voters to the register without requiring individual applications.
The Electoral Commission currently estimates upwards of eight million people are not registered to vote in the UK.
Jess Blair, Director of ERS Cymru, said: “These pilots have added over 16,000 previously unregistered potential voters to the electoral register in just three local areas.
“It proves that AVR works and should be in place across Wales for future elections.
“It makes life easier and simpler for voters and could help reduce the barriers thousands of people across the country face in terms of playing an active part in our democracy.
“The fact that over 16,000 people in Wales added in just three areas with only local authority data means the potential for AVR at a UK level, using more comprehensive data, is huge.
“It is hugely disappointing that AVR won’t be in place for the Senedd elections in May 2026, and we urge the next Welsh Government to move swiftly to ensure it is in place for local elections in 2027.
“With the UK Government looking at how to improve registration in forthcoming legislation, they should look to Wales and learn from the success of these pilots to ensure thousands of people across the whole of the UK can have the barrier of registration removed”.
