Senedd members have criticised a “half-hearted, illogical and disappointing” response to calls to ensure vulnerable adults without bank cards can continue to pay in cash.
Carolyn Thomas, who chairs the Senedd’s petitions committee, led a debate following a Senedd inquiry prompted by a 2,500-name petition submitted by Mencap Cymru.
Ms Thomas raised the example of a young person who could not buy a rugby shirt with his birthday money because the shop was cashless.
She said committee members also met Steven McGee, who was unable to go into a cafe and buy a coffee with cash.
She told the Senedd: “Just two examples of people being denied their basic rights to be financially independent and to socialise.
“This is very distressing for vulnerable adults striving to live independently.”
Ms Thomas, who represents North Wales, added: “We cannot allow the rush to embrace new technology to create new barriers that exclude people.”
Pointing to stats showing almost 40 per cent of people still use cash once a week, she cautioned that the response to the committee’s report shows the issue is far from resolved.
Jane Hutt, Wales’ social justice secretary, committed to a meeting with Mencap Cymru on the issue.