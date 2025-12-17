Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is extending face mask requirements following an increase in the number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses attending its sites in recent days.
Anyone attending any of their hospitals in North Wales, including community hospitals, should wear a face mask unless they are exempt because of a health condition. Face masks will be provided at hospital entrances and in clinical areas.
The health board’s infection prevention teams have been closely monitoring cases of flu and other winter illnesses at its hospitals, and have been assessing levels of infection on a daily basis.
Increasing face mask requirements will help reduce the risk of transmission of flu and other winter viruses to potentially vulnerable patients.
Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Angela Wood said: “We have seen an increase in the number of cases of flu and other winter viruses in recent days, and are now introducing face masks in all clinical areas of our hospitals to help reduce the potential for illnesses to be passed on.
“We do not take this step lightly. We know that wearing masks can be uncomfortable for our patients, their families and our staff — but believe it is necessary to introduce this measure now to help us mitigate the risk of outbreaks of potentially serious illness.
“It is critical that people in North Wales continue to support us by following simple advice which will help to keep vulnerable patients in our hospitals safer this winter.”
The best protection against serious illness caused by flu is the annual NHS flu vaccine. To help more people access the vaccine, the health board has opened walk-in vaccination clinics for all eligible adults and school aged children in locations across North Wales.
Help limit the spread of winter viruses and prevent illness by:
· Avoiding visiting loved ones in hospital if you have a cough, cold, sore throat, or a high temperature. Anyone with symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea must wait at least 48 hours after their symptoms end before visiting one of our hospitals.
· Making sure you take up winter vaccines you are eligible for to help protect the most vulnerable against serious illness, and reduce the circulation of viruses in the community.
· Managing mild and moderate symptoms of flu or other winter viruses safely at home, and trying to avoid passing it on to others. Advice and remedies are available from local community pharmacies, or NHS 111 Wales. If you experience severe symptoms or have difficulty breathing, please attend an Emergency Department.
· Washing your hands or using hand sanitiser regularly, and before entering any of our wards or clinical areas.
· Avoiding sitting on patient beds, or using patient toilets. Please ask our staff where you can find the nearest visitor toilet.
· Covering your mouth if you sneeze or cough. Please use a tissue and make sure you dispose of your tissue in a bin and wash your hands. If you do not have a tissue, sneeze of cough into the crook of your elbow.
As part of their response, Betsi teams have stepped up cleaning procedures at hospitals and will increase ventilation where possible.
They will continue to keep visiting arrangements under review. In some areas, it may be necessary to restrict visiting based on local risk assessments – please speak to ward and department staff for advice, or if you have any concerns.
