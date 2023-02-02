CARMARTHENSHIRE Council has produced an interactive map outlining which roads in the county are to become 20mph zones from September.
Later this year, new Welsh Government legislation will introduce a default 20mph speed limit on restricted (street lit) roads across Wales in place of the current 30mph limits.
This is being done to improve road safety, create safer walking and cycling areas and help improve health and wellbeing, according to lawmakers.
Selected roads which have a strategic role and are less of a risk to walkers and cyclists may be an exception to the legislation.
Carmarthenshire County Council has assessed all roads within the county to map the impacts of the legislation and to identify these exceptions.
You can view an interactive map of the county with proposed speed changes here https://carmarthen.traffweb.app/
Wales is due to become one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to introduce legislation to have a default 20mph speed limit on roads where cars mix with pedestrians and cyclists.
Cllr Edward Thomas, Cabinet Member for, Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste, and Infrastructure Services said: “We, as a Local Authority, are implementing the Welsh Government’s legislation to set a speed limit of 20mph on most of our restricted roads. The key aim of the 20mph speed limit is to improve road safety, particularly for vulnerable road users, and encourage more walking and cycling. The change in legislation will require a fundamental change in driver behaviour to achieve its goals and we will be working closely with the Welsh Government to educate the public of the changes that are afoot.”
