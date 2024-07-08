King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Wales on Thursday to mark 25 years of the Welsh Parliament.
For the King, the 11 July visit will be his first trip to the Senedd since his tour of the UK following his investiture in 2022.
The King and Queen will receive a guard of honour from the Royal Welsh and will be greeted by primary school children from across Wales before meeting First Minister Vaughan Gething and other party and parliamentary leaders in Wales.
The King and Queen will also meet with staff members who have worked at the parliament for 25 years
The Senedd was created as the National Assembly for Wales in May 1999 before being renamed in May 2020.