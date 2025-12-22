Pupils from Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, Bala, have once again enjoyed resounding success at the annual "Wales Rocks" competition.
Pupils have to answer mathematical questions through TT Rockstars.
Times Tables Rock Stars is an award-winning maths learning platform where children can practise their times tables like a rock star!
Pupils in Years 3-6 calculated multiplication and division sums over a period of three days.
With over 100 pupils working tirelessly to collect points for the school, class and themselves, Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn came 5th throughout Wales and the Year 6 class managed to come 6th out of 1,369 classes throughout Wales. Excellent indeed.
Congratulations to the MVP of each class and to Gwilym (3rd), Mali (2nd) and Mukola (1st) who in the school with the highest number of individual points. Excellent work children.
