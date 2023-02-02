THE Welsh Government has been accused of ignoring mid Wales as ministers announce plans to spend £1.6 billion on transport.
The Deputy Climate Change Minister - who has responsibility for transport – Lee Waters, has tonight announced how the Welsh Government is to invest in a series of transport programmes in Wales, but the only mention of mid Wales comes in the form of electric T1 buses that run between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen.
Commenting on the news that barely any funding has been allocated towards transport in Mid Wales, Welsh Conservative Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George MS said: “The fact that Labour ministers are ignoring Mid Wales tells you everything you need to know about their priorities. We need better investment for public transport in Mid Wales, ending the decline in rural bus services.
“The truth is, there is very little transport infrastructure going into Mid Wales with Labour’s roadbuilding freeze only making the situation worse.
“The Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay need to listen to people and businesses across Mid Wales who desperately need better connectivity in order to flourish and grow.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds, also criticised the announcement, saying: “Yet again Mid Wales has been forgotten about by Cardiff Bay, it simply isn’t acceptable. At the same time the Plaid Cymru council are cutting bus services in Ceredigion, the Labour-Plaid Cymru partnership in the Senedd is depriving the region of much-needed investment.
“The Welsh Government cannot continue to justify the lack of investment in Mid Wales by population. Both Ceredigion and Powys have large depopulation problems that will only continue to get worse if vital public services are cut or in poor condition.
“Improving public transport is not only vital for the environment but is key in attracting and keeping skilled workers in Mid Wales.”
Giving an update on the transport spending in Wales, Deputy Minister Lee Waters said: “We are all focused on building a new transport system that is high quality and sustainable.
“I want to make the right thing to do the easy thing to do and that means encouraging more people out of their cars to walk, cycle, or use public transport.
“We do that by improving our public transport and active travel network routes – it makes sense that people will choose to travel this way if low carbon transport options become more attractive, more affordable and easier to use.”
“It’s also the right and responsible thing to do for the environment and essential as we work towards a stronger, greener, fairer Wales.”
The money is being spent on a number of projects, including:
North Wales Metro
Transforming rail, bus and active travel services across North Wales is a key factor in reducing rural isolation and opening up employment and leisure opportunities across the region.
Plans are being put in place to further improve connections to stations near Bangor, Flint, Holyhead, Llandudno, Llandudno Junction, Colwyn Bay, Shotton, Deeside, Wrexham, Rhyl and Prestatyn
Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro
While detailed development and design work takes shape, the Welsh Government says it has taken steps to make changes to improve public transport and active travel in the short term.
This includes the decision to combine bus and rail tickets on the T1 Traws Cymru service linking Aberystwyth and Carmarthen and converting the vehicles and depot facilities to battery electric operation.
As part of this more immediate work TfW is also developing two large scale pilots for Swansea Bay and the Haven Waterway to introduce a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses by the mid-2020s, supporting the wider decarbonisation of the bus fleet in Wales.
Increased capacity on services to West Wales and between Southwest Wales and Manchester are planned, as well as developing options for additional and faster intercity mainline services, complemented by a comprehensive, high frequency bus network serving urban areas in Swansea, Neath, Llanelli, and Port Talbot.
South Wales Metro
Work is progressing at pace to upgrade the rail network, public transport hubs and active travel routes across south Wales.
The development of Cardiff’s new multi-modal transport interchange in the heart of the city provides passengers with a more enjoyable experience and safer environment with on-street bus stops, taxi, active travel provision and improved connectivity to Cardiff Bay.
The striking new £100 million Integrated Control Centre and train depot at Taffs Well is making great progress and will play a key role in increasing the number of services on the core valleys line, as well as housing the new fleet of tram trains. Some people are already benefitting from the new trains with a plan for up to 95% of all rail passengers to travel on the new trains by 2025.