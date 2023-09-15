MOTORISTS in mid Wales have said they are concerned over the impact 20mph speed limits will have on rural parts of the country.
Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, set up a survey during the summer to gauge peoples' thoughts on slower speed restrictions which come into force this Sunday.
Mr George says the survey received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of replies.
In response to Mr George’s survey, 87 per cent of people said that they were concerned about the impact the change would have to their lives. This mirrors national polling throughout Wales on the unpopularity of the change.
83 per cent of respondents felt that businesses and visitors, a vital part of Mid Wales’ economy, would be affected.
88 per cent of respondents felt that each location for reductions should be assessed to decadent the most appropriate restriction.
Common concerns raised in the survey included about the significant funds allocated by Welsh Government towards the project, policing of existing limits and the impact on public transport like buses.
One resident reflected that increased enforcement costs had not been properly considered and many others that frustrated drivers could end up being less aware of road conditions as they tried to keep to lower limits.
Mr George said: "While in some areas a reduced speed limit is appropriate, and in many cases I have requested a change to 20mph myself, the blanket 20mph introduction is going to have a serious negative impact, particularly in rural areas.
"I firmly believe that the Welsh Government simply needed to make the process much easier for reducing speed limits in areas where there was concern, and where there was community support, rather than bringing forward a blanket policy.
“With a price tag of more than £32 million, this is not money well spent at a time when Government should be focused on tackling the big issues at hand such as the cost-of-living, Wales Air Ambulance and our NHS. The Welsh Government's own analysis also points to a potential £4.5bn hit to the Welsh economy.”
“And while the Welsh Government may hope that a lower speed limit will encourage a change in behaviour and prompt people to cycle more or use public transport, there is little infrastructure in place to support such a change”.
“My online survey has attracted a huge amount of interest from people who are overwhelmingly against the reductions. I hope that the Welsh Government listens to the views of people in Mid Wales on this issue who are so often forgotten in Cardiff Bay.”
“This is an issue that has attracted much attention.”