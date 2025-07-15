Machynlleth’s Bro Hyddgen school has won a national Welsh heritage award for their project asking the question - ‘Has the Old Society Disappeared’?
Bro Hyddgen was just one of eight schools across the county to win money for their projects as part of the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative - a national competition inspiring young people to explore and present the rich history and heritage of Wales.
Llanidloes High School also won an award for their project exploring the impact of WWII on Llanidloes and the surrounding area.
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “We are incredibly proud of the learners and staff from these schools for their inspiring work and well-deserved recognition.
“These projects not only highlight the creativity and dedication of our young people but also demonstrate a deep appreciation for the heritage that shapes our communities.
“The Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative plays a vital role in helping learners connect with their cynefin – our sense of place – and we are thrilled to see Powys schools recognised for their efforts.”
Llanidloes High School were awarded £600 for their win, whilst Bro Hyddgen won £450.
The competition is now in its 35th year, with the awards ceremony taking place at Swansea’s National Waterfront Museum on 4 July.
Individual awards were also given out, including one to student Grace Jarman from Llanidloes High School for her project on the Physicians of Myddfai - herbalists from the old village of Myddfai in Carmarthenshire who are the subject of legends dating back to around the 12th Century.
The Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative aims to encourage learners of all ages and abilities to connect and explore their past.
The competition is the largest of its kind in Europe, inviting schools to develop cross-curricular projects reflecting on Welsh identity, culture and history.
