The housing secretary poured cold water on suggestions Wales could follow Scotland’s lead by introducing similar rent controls, saying early indications show it has not worked.
Julie James was pressed for her views on rent controls in Scotland while giving evidence to a Senedd inquiry on the private-rented sector.
Altaf Hussain quizzed the housing secretary about affordability, raising concerns about rent rises since the pandemic, with landlords asking for big deposits and months’ rent upfront.
He warned this is leading some into unmanageable debt as he questioned whether there is a need to regulate a maximum deposit and rent.
Asked about the Welsh Government’s current thinking on rent regulation, Ms James told the committee: “It hasn’t really worked in Scotland, I’m afraid.”