Welsh ministers have been urged to keep a promise to disqualify politicians found guilty of deliberate deception after appearing to backtrack on the commitment.
Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price warned it would be a travesty for the Welsh Government to mislead the Senedd and the public on the very question of honesty in politics.
Ministers pledged to introduce a law next year but Julie James, who is counsel general, the chief legal officer, has now suggested it would not be feasible before the May 2026 election.
Her predecessor Mick Antoniw pledged legislation “before 2026 for the disqualification of members and candidates found guilty of deception through an independent judicial process”.
The promise was reiterated by Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister, in December.