Dŵr Cymru has declared ‘Developing Drought’ status for the area of mid and south, due to the levels of water stored in the area’s reservoirs.
The Mid and South Ceredigion water network covers 32,000 properties in the county as well as small parts of North Pembrokeshire and North Carmarthenshire.
The area includes Llanon, Llangwyryfon and Cwm Ystwyth in North Ceredigion, down to Crymych, Llanfyrnach and Nevern in North Pembrokeshire and parts of North Carmarthenshire down to Farmers, Pencader and Hermon.
The area’s water network is supplied by the Teifi Pools reservoirs on the western edge of the Cambrian Mountains and water abstracted from the river Teifi at Llechryd water treatment works.
Reservoir levels in the area are now around 31 per cent lower than the same time last year and this means a drought and water use restrictions could be introduced in the area over the summer.
The Teifi Pools reservoirs have only seen 37 per cent of the expected long-term average of rainfall between March and May.
The peaty ground around these reservoirs retains water and is slower than other areas to release water back into the environment.
Rainfall over the past two weeks has done little to improve the situation here.
‘Developing Drought’ status is the second stage of Welsh Water’s five stages of escalation noted in their statutory Drought Plan and it doesn’t involve any restrictions on water use.
If reservoir levels in the area do not recover following rainfall over the next few weeks, the company may move to stage three and issue temporary use bans – or hosepipe bans, in the near future.
While there is no immediate risk to water supplies for the area, Welsh Water says it may have to take steps to ensure enough water remains to supply customers and to protect the local environment as it monitors the situation.
The company is asking customers to think about the way they use water and to cut down on any waste. More information on how to save water is available online: dwrcymru.com.
No other part of Wales is in ‘Developing Drought’ and if the company moved to ‘Drought’ status in Mid and South Ceredigion, Welsh Water will write to all customers affected by the restrictions imposed to explain more about what this means. Customers will also be able to use an online postcode checker to confirm if they are within the ‘Developing Drought’ area.
Welsh Water is working closely with the Wales Drought Liaison Group and other agencies such as the Welsh Government, representatives from Local Authority and farming unions.
Marc Davies, Welsh Water’s Director of Water Services said: "With record low rainfall levels in recent months, water levels in our reservoirs are below where they would usually be at this time of year.
“Following such a dry period, unless we see a period of sustained rainfall in the area with good amount of rain, it’s essential that we all help preserve the supplies in our reservoirs and rivers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.