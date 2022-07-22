More electric vehicle charging points to be installed across Ceredigion

Councillors will discuss where the new charge points will be installed next week ( Pixabay )

MORE electric vehicle charging points are set to be installed across Ceredigion.

Where the charging points will be installed – thanks to grant funding – will be discussed at scrutiny committee next week.

Ceredigion County Council is developing a strategy and action plan following receipt of up to £420,000 from Welsh Government to install EV charging points in public car parks and council depots.

This is to support the authority’s “commitment to reducing carbon emissions from the transportation and travel sector.”

A report to thriving communities overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday, 27 July states that there are EV charging points at Canolfan Rheidol and Penmorfa offices and provision in the county has been expanding with a mix of public, private and third sector provision.

The first phase of installation includes a number of council leisure centres and car parks, with more parking areas included in the second phase of the action plan.