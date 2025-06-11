A new investigation has revealed an increase in dangerously out-of-control dog incidents across the Dyfed Powys policing area, with the figure now the highest it has been in three years, while more than 30 dogs were put down under new laws in 2024 alone.
Dyfed-Powys Police, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, revealed that four times the number of dogs were destroyed in 2024 compared with 2022, following the introduction of the new XL Bully law.
Fresh data obtained through a series of Freedom of Information requests by Accident Claims Advice shows a year-on-year increase in the number of offences where a person in charge has allowed a dog to be dangerously out-of-control in a public place and has caused injury throughout the four counties.
Dyfed Powys Police recorded a total of 306 offences in 2024/25.
Numbers have risen each year, with the latest figure up from 280 the year before and 259 in 2022/23.
In January 2024, the Government implemented new rules about XL Bully dogs following a number of attacks and incidents across the UK.
It is now a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs within the UK to be kept on a lead and muzzled out in public and owners must have a certificate of exemption.
Dyfed-Powys Police revealed a 256 per cent increase in the number of dogs destroyed in the past three years from just nine in 2022 to 32 in 2024.
By far, the most common breed to be put down was XL Bullies, of which 32 have been euthanised since 2022 as well as one Pitbull, XL Bully cross.
During the same time, seven American Bulldogs were put down and one American Bulldog, Patterdale cross.
A further five Staffordshire Bullterriers were euthanised as well as six Pocket Bullys.
