The national charity for older people, Age Cymru has called on all political parties to address the growing challenges facing Wales’ rising older population ahead of May’s Senedd elections.
By 2030, it’s estimated that there will be over 1.3m people in Wales aged over 50, representing around 40 per cent of the population.
Older people in Wales are feeling the continued effects of the cost-of-living crisis, the aftermath of COVID and the increasing isolation felt as more services and communities move online.
Age Cymru's 2025 annual survey found that 46 per cent of older people struggled with the cost of living over the past year, with 62 per cent making significant changes to their spending – including cutting back on heating, food, and essential purchases.
Half of those surveyed reported difficulty getting GP appointments, with waits of four weeks or more becoming commonplace.
Meanwhile, more than half of those trying to access social care found it difficult or very difficult to get the support they needed.
The charity has set out seven key calls for the next Welsh Government, including easier access to health services; timely, quality care for older people; tackling pensioner poverty; reliable and available access to transport services; keeping communities connected and comply with the Equality Act 2010; inclusive access to services and information for the digitally excluded; and keeping people warm at home.
Age Cymru said that digital isolation remains a huge issue in Wales and is twice that of the UK average, with 31 per cent of over 75s having no internet access at home.
With most services and information now primarily accessible online, this has real consequences, the charity said.
CEO of Age Cymru, Victoria Lloyd said the action needed was not just a moral one, but was also crucial to support a growing Wales.
”While I am proud of the fantastic work of our Network partners, our staff and volunteers, the bigger challenges can only be tackled by the levers of Government,” she said.
“These are not just moral challenges, they are economic too.
“By 2030 it’s estimated there will be over 1.3m people in Wales aged over 50.
“As well as historically being twice as likely to vote, older people in Wales contribute an estimated £2bn a year to the economy, either directly or through their support such as childcare or volunteering.
“An investment in the health and well-being of older people in Wales is a positive investment in the nation as a whole.
“Progress has been made with the Welsh Government’s ‘Age Friendly Wales’ strategy, but there remains much more to be done.
“We’re calling on all the political parties canvassing for people's votes this year, to read our manifesto, and ensure older people are considered when they are making their policies and promises.
“Not just for the future of older people in Wales, but for the future of the nation itself.”
For more information about Age Cymru, or to read the manifesto, visit www.agecymru.wales/senedd-election-2026/.
