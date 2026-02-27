The Welsh Government “will ensure Wales is primed to maximise every opportunity from modern nuclear generation” at Wylfa in North Wales, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans has said.
Delivering a speech at an event held in Cardiff by the Nuclear Industry Association, the cabinet secretary said: “The Welsh Government and I have supported new nuclear at Wylfa for many years – we regard it as a major low-carbon infrastructure project and as a long-term industrial opportunity.
“We want Wales to reap all the benefits that modern nuclear can bring, and intend for Wales not only to host nuclear generation, but to help build it, maintain it and supply it for decades to come.”
