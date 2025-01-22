Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has called on the Welsh Government to ban politicians from lying in the Senedd.
Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Ms Dodds called on First Minister Eluned Morgan to confirm that legislation on political deception will be passed this year.
Last summer, Ms Dodds voted in favour of a motion which would make it an offence for an MS, or a Senedd election candidate, to wilfully or with intent to mislead make or publish a statement that is known to be false or deceptive.
The Welsh Government has previously committed towards making lying in Welsh politics an offence.
Ms Dodds said that “we need to counter the rise of misinformation and its damaging consequences.”