A Mid and West Wales MS is calling for tougher action against sewage dumping in Welsh waterways after new figures released by the Environment Agency have shown that Dwr Cymru discharged sewage into waterways for 23,354 hours last year, a 40 per cent increase on 2022.
Jane Dodds MS, the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, said: “It is a complete scandal that filthy sewage is being pumped into our nation’s rivers and waterways without consequence,” she said.
“It beggars’ belief that both the UK Conservative Government and the Welsh Labour government are allowing water firms to get away with this environmental vandalism.
"We as a party are calling for tougher action to stop sewage being dumped in local waterways.”