Snowdonia Aerospace LLP will receive funding from Space Wales.
The trade association for the space sector in Wales said six applicants have secured funding from the Wales Space Cluster Catalyst Fund, including Snowdonia Aerospace LLP.
The others are N10gled Ltd, Excelerate Technology Ltd, Space Forge, University of South Wales and Engineering Education Scheme Wales Limited (EESW). Each will receive a share of £247,000 to deliver their proposed projects, covering education, product innovation, and improved connectivity.
The funding, which originates from the UK Space Agency, is made available through a partnership between Space Wales, the UK Space Agency and Welsh Government.
Snowdonia Space Centre’s Dragon’s Nest project, in support of Space Education & Training in Wales, focuses on space education and training in Wales and will provide Welsh schoolchildren and engineers new (and existing) to the Space industry with hands-on experience of rocketry and satellite engineering.
The Space Centre will develop the UK’s first dedicated Space Engineering and Flight Test Training Course offering practical hands-on laboratory testing of a cubesat, followed by representative flight testing via a high-altitude balloon launch using the facilities it developed across the centre earlier in the year.
The Space Centre will also host and facilitate the Welsh Heats of the national UKROC and CANSAT Competitions in March 2026.
Antonia Yendell, Head of Space Ecosystem Development at UK Space Agency, commented: “Wales is home to a dynamic and fast-growing space sector. The UK Space Agency, working in partnership with the Welsh government and Space Wales, is investing in innovative projects that will progress the ambitions of Wales’ Space Strategy, as well as drive economic growth, develop capabilities aligned to Welsh sector strengths, and create new opportunities for people to join the UK’s space workforce – harnessing the unique contributions Wales can make to the UK’s national and connected space ecosystem.”
