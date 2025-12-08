Antonia Yendell, Head of Space Ecosystem Development at UK Space Agency, commented: “Wales is home to a dynamic and fast-growing space sector. The UK Space Agency, working in partnership with the Welsh government and Space Wales, is investing in innovative projects that will progress the ambitions of Wales’ Space Strategy, as well as drive economic growth, develop capabilities aligned to Welsh sector strengths, and create new opportunities for people to join the UK’s space workforce – harnessing the unique contributions Wales can make to the UK’s national and connected space ecosystem.”